Ethiopians Geremew, Dereje Break Dubai Marathonís Records



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Ė Ethiopian long-distance runner Mosinet Geremew broke on Friday the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon record and improved on his personal record on his way to win the 42-kilometer race in its 19th annual year.



The 25-year-old Geremew was first to cross the finish line, clocking in a time of two hours and four minutes, 11 seconds faster than the previous record registered by his compatriot Leul Gebreselassie, who had to settle for the second spot, two seconds off pace.



Geremew, who holds the Yangzhou Jianzhen half marathon record, also was two minutes and 21 seconds faster than his personal best.



A total of seven Ethiopian athletes crossed the finish line in less than two hours and five minutes.



In the womenís category, Ethiopian Roza Dereje also broke the event record with a time of two hours, 19 minutes and 17 seconds.



Derejeís fellow Ethiopian Feyse Tadese came in the second spot, 13 seconds off the pace.