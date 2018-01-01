HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dominant Federer Reaches Australian Open Final after Chung Quits in Pain



MELBOURNE, Australia – Defending champion Roger Federer reached the final of the Australian Open on Friday after South Korea’s Hyeon Chung quit in pain trailing 6-1, 5-2.



Chung, the first South Korean to advance into the semifinals of a grand Slam singles tournament, pulled the plug after feeling pain in his left foot, handing the 36-year-old Swiss his career’s seventh final at Melbourne after an hour and two minutes of play.



“It’s bittersweet to reach the final this way,” said Federer, the oldest man to march into an Australian open final since 1972.



The 19-time Grand Slam champion, who fired nine aces and 24 winners, has not yet dropped a set at this year’s Australian Open.



In his 30th Grand Slam final, Federer is due to play Croatia’s Marin Cilic, who eliminated Britain’s Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-2.



Cilic also defeated world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 after the Spaniard retired injured.



“We saw it against Rafa, and we saw it again last night against Edmund. He (Cilic) brings power, basically everything. He had the same problem as Chung had in the Wimbledon final. We will see a fresh and ready Marin this time around,” Federer added, who beat Cilic in last summer’s Wimbledon final.



