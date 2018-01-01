 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Japan Tells Trump Not to Intervene in Currency Markets

TOKYO – Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that countries should not intervene in currency markets as agreed by the G20 after United States President Donald Trump’s comments on defending a “strong” dollar.

Aso was reacting to recent comments by Trump and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the strength of the dollar which caused strong fluctuations in the exchange rate of the dollar.

“The G7 and G20 have agreed to not target currency levels for the sake of international competitiveness such as trade. So we need to respond appropriately,” Aso said, Kyodo news agency reported.

Trump, during an interview with the US network CNBC Thursday, expressed support for a strong dollar. Mnuchin said Wednesday that a weak currency was favorable to US foreign trade.

The dollar depreciated Wednesday to 108.50 yen, its lowest level in four and a half months, following Mnuchin’s statement, although Trump’s statement led to a rebound up to the high end of 109 yen.

The dollar was quoted Friday at the lower end of 109 yen in Tokyo.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved