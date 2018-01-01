 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 27,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German Chancellor Optimistic before Official Talks on Forming Coalition

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed on Friday optimism ahead of the start of formal talks with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) aimed at achieving a deal to form a grand coalition government.

Merkel, of the conservative Christian Democratic Union, spoke to the press ahead of negotiations at her party’s headquarters in the capital Berlin.

“People expect us to move towards forming a government and that’s why I’m very optimistic and very determined,” Merkel said, adding that she thought it would be achievable in a “manageable time frame.”

On Sunday, members of the SPD – led by Martin Schulz – narrowly voted in favor of going into such talks with Merkel’s CDU and its Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union of Horst Seehofer.

For his part, Schulz said before the talks with the other two parties that the European Union needed a “strong, pro-European Germany” in the face of challenges presented by the United States and China.

The SPD was heading into the negotiations at a time when the party was not performing well in the polls, after the last election in September, when it obtained its worst result since World War II, garnering 20.5 percent of the vote.

The latest polls have the SPD at between 17-19 percent support.

Should the parties reach a coalition agreement, it would have to be ratified by 440,000 SPD members.

Within the party, there is reticence to enter another grand coalition with Merkel’s conservatives, particularly within the SPD’s youth wing.

In last year’s election, the CDU did not obtain sufficient votes in order to govern alone, and subsequently went into talks with the Alliance 90/The Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party.

But those talks collapsed, and Schulz was forced to reconsider his earlier stance, which had been for his party to go into opposition.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved