 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

China’s Main Breeding Center Accused of Mistreating Pandas Again

BEIJING – The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the main protection center of this vulnerable animal, has been accused of mistreating some of its specimens, official media China Daily reported on Friday.

This is the second time in six months that the center has been accused of mistreating the pandas although it has denied all accusations.

According to the Daily, in several photographs posted on social media, one of the pandas of the reserve, Qi Yi, appears with some strange white crusts in his eye.

The photos triggered protests and accusations that the center was not providing proper medical attention to the animals.

The accusations were accompanied by photos of luxurious facilities in the reserve, and alleged that money allotted for health care of the pandas were being spent on comforts for the center’s officials.

Following these criticisms, the center released a statement explaining that the ocular problems of Qi Yi, which have also been diagnosed in two other pandas of the reserve, are in all likelihood a disease transmitted by mites that is being examined by experts currently.

They also clarified that the luxurious facilities, such as bathrooms and cafes, were meant not for the workers but for visitors to the center, which is a major tourist attraction.

This is not the first time Chengdu has been accused of alleged mistreatment of the pandas.

In July 2017, videos of a caretaker violently pushing pandas and throwing them on the ground were leaked online unleashing widespread outrage.

China is the only natural habitat of the animals and has about 2,100 pandas, out of which 1,800 live in the wild, and more than 300 in captivity.

In September 2016, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature had categorized them from an “endangered” to a “vulnerable” species.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved