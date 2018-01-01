 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spain’s Alonso to Start at Daytona in Middle of Grid

MIAMI – Spain’s Fernando Alonso will start in 13th position this weekend at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida, after finishing in the middle of the grid in the qualifying rounds an average of 0.925 second behind the Cadillac driven by Renger Van der Zande of The Netherlands.

During the qualifying round at the Daytona International Speedway, United Autosports fielded two entries – both Ligiers – the first one driven by two-time Formula One champ Alonso and Phil Hanson and the second by Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer, Paul Di Resta and Bruno Senna.

Hanson crashed the Ligier LMP2 on Thursday morning putting the entry behind for most of the day.

Zak Brown is the 36-year-old Alonso’s McLaren F1 chief and also owns United Autosports.

This Saturday’s Rolex 24 will be Alonso’s first endurance race in a closed-cockpit sports car, and also his first time racing at night.

After Van der Zande in the qualifying round was Brazil’s Helio Castroneves at the wheel of an Acura DPi, which lost the pole position by just 7 milliseconds, and Portugal’s Filipe Albuquerque in a Cadillac DPi, 111 milliseconds behind the Dutchman.

The team including Spaniard Daniel Juncadella, the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA, will start in sixth position.

Alonso could only participate in the second training session on Thursday after Hanson’s accident colliding with the protection barrier, due – he said – to the low temperatures in the tires. The front-end damage to the vehicle was repaired quickly by the United Autosports team, however.

Alonso was leading the pack for 27 early laps of last year’s Indianapolis 500 and it looked like he might stage an upset until he blew out his motor with 21 laps to go and had to drop out.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved