HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spain’s Alonso to Start at Daytona in Middle of Grid



MIAMI – Spain’s Fernando Alonso will start in 13th position this weekend at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida, after finishing in the middle of the grid in the qualifying rounds an average of 0.925 second behind the Cadillac driven by Renger Van der Zande of The Netherlands.



During the qualifying round at the Daytona International Speedway, United Autosports fielded two entries – both Ligiers – the first one driven by two-time Formula One champ Alonso and Phil Hanson and the second by Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer, Paul Di Resta and Bruno Senna.



Hanson crashed the Ligier LMP2 on Thursday morning putting the entry behind for most of the day.



Zak Brown is the 36-year-old Alonso’s McLaren F1 chief and also owns United Autosports.



This Saturday’s Rolex 24 will be Alonso’s first endurance race in a closed-cockpit sports car, and also his first time racing at night.



After Van der Zande in the qualifying round was Brazil’s Helio Castroneves at the wheel of an Acura DPi, which lost the pole position by just 7 milliseconds, and Portugal’s Filipe Albuquerque in a Cadillac DPi, 111 milliseconds behind the Dutchman.



The team including Spaniard Daniel Juncadella, the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA, will start in sixth position.



Alonso could only participate in the second training session on Thursday after Hanson’s accident colliding with the protection barrier, due – he said – to the low temperatures in the tires. The front-end damage to the vehicle was repaired quickly by the United Autosports team, however.



Alonso was leading the pack for 27 early laps of last year’s Indianapolis 500 and it looked like he might stage an upset until he blew out his motor with 21 laps to go and had to drop out.



MIAMI – Spain’s Fernando Alonso will start in 13th position this weekend at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida, after finishing in the middle of the grid in the qualifying rounds an average of 0.925 second behind the Cadillac driven by Renger Van der Zande of The Netherlands.During the qualifying round at the Daytona International Speedway, United Autosports fielded two entries – both Ligiers – the first one driven by two-time Formula One champ Alonso and Phil Hanson and the second by Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer, Paul Di Resta and Bruno Senna.Hanson crashed the Ligier LMP2 on Thursday morning putting the entry behind for most of the day.Zak Brown is the 36-year-old Alonso’s McLaren F1 chief and also owns United Autosports.This Saturday’s Rolex 24 will be Alonso’s first endurance race in a closed-cockpit sports car, and also his first time racing at night.After Van der Zande in the qualifying round was Brazil’s Helio Castroneves at the wheel of an Acura DPi, which lost the pole position by just 7 milliseconds, and Portugal’s Filipe Albuquerque in a Cadillac DPi, 111 milliseconds behind the Dutchman.The team including Spaniard Daniel Juncadella, the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA, will start in sixth position.Alonso could only participate in the second training session on Thursday after Hanson’s accident colliding with the protection barrier, due – he said – to the low temperatures in the tires. The front-end damage to the vehicle was repaired quickly by the United Autosports team, however.Alonso was leading the pack for 27 early laps of last year’s Indianapolis 500 and it looked like he might stage an upset until he blew out his motor with 21 laps to go and had to drop out. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

