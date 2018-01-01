 
Notorious Brazilian Fugitive Nabbed in Paraguay

ASUNCION – The fugitive boss of Brazil’s Os manos gang was captured on Thursday along with four of his associates in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay’s SENAD counter-narcotics agency said.

Deivid Andriel Mello, alias “DD,” was arrested during a raid on a residence in Paraguay’s second-largest city.

The apprehension was the result of a joint operation involving SENAD and Brazil’s Federal Police, who had information that DD and some of his men were preparing for an attempt to bust another Os manos member out of a prison in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

DD, who was living in Paraguay under a false identity, was seeking to “stock up on drugs, guns and ammunition” as part of the prison-break plan, SENAD said.

The fugitive, reputedly one of the most brutal figures in Os manos, has a record of arrests for drug trafficking and bank robbery and is suspected of a role in more than 50 homicides, SENAD said.

Paraguayan authorities planned to hand over DD to Brazilian police via the Friendship Bridge, which links Ciudad del Este with the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu.
 

