Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona Advances to Copa del Rey Semifinals

BARCELONA – Goals by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi inside the first half-hour were all FC Barcelona needed on Thursday to prevail 2-1 on aggregate over neighbors Espanyol in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie.

Having lost the first leg 1-0, the defending champions were dominant from the start of the contest at Camp Nou, where Espanyol had lost on their preceding 10 visits.

Suarez’s authoritative header in the 9th minute brought Barça level on aggregate.

Messi made it 2-0 on the night in the 25th minute, gathering a loose ball in the box and letting loose with a shot that deflected off Espanyol’s Naldo and into the net.

The Argentine nearly got a second goal before the half ended after making a spectacular move to snag a Sergio Busquets cross, but he hooked the shot too much as Espanyol keeper Pau Lopez came off his line to cut down the angle.

Messi threatened again in the 55th minute, forcing a stop from Lopez.

With 20 minutes left in regulation, new acquisition Philippe Coutinho made his debut in Barça colors, to the delight of the nearly 80,000 people in the stands at Camp Nou.

The former Liverpool star set up what looked like a sure goal by Suarez, only for Lopez to guess right and make the save.

The Espanyol keeper also stopped Ivan Rakitic before getting help from the post with a Messi header in the 88th minute.
 

