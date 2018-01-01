HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dominicans Celebrate Guerrero’s Election to Baseball Hall of Fame



SANTO DOMINGO – Celebrations continued in the Dominican Republic on Thursday following the election of native son Vladimir Guerrero to the Baseball Hall of Fame.



Guerrero, who spent 16 years in Major League Baseball, was elected to the hall by an overwhelming margin in just his second year of eligibility.



Everyone from Dominican President Danilo Medina, now in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, to residents of Guerrero’s hometown of Don Gregorio sang the praises of the slugger with the broad smile and powerful arm.



“I thank God that we are able to fly our flag high. I am very happy to have made it into Cooperstown,” Guerrero said from New York, where he was accompanied by his mother and other relatives.



Making his debut in 1996 with the now-defunct Montreal Expos, the right-fielder went on to post a lifetime batting average of .318 and a .533 slugging percentage, hitting 449 home runs with 1,496 RBIs.



Six years after retiring, the charismatic eight-time Silver Slugger is a near-legend among his neighbors in Don Gregorio, where he spends his days playing dominoes, watching television or treating family and friends to a delicious meal cooked in his backyard.



The 2014 American League Most Valuable Player got 92.9 percent of the votes on Wednesday.



After eight seasons with Montreal, Guerrero went on to play for the California/Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.



