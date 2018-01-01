HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Villa Panamericana Being Built for PanAm Games at Rate of One Floor per Day



LIMA – The Villa Panamericana, the complex housing the athletes who will compete in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, is being built in the southern part of the capital at an average rate of one floor per day.



During an inspection of the site, the president of the Games’ organizing committee (COPAL), Carlos Neuhaus, said Thursday that four of the seven dormitories where the athletes and other team members will stay are already under construction.



“We’ve already build 19 floors in (the complex). Approximately one new floor every four days in each of the four structures is being built,” Neuhaus said.



At this rate, he said that expectations are that the first four dormitories, each of between 19-20 stories, will be ready by March or April, while the three remaining structures will be finished by July, a full year before the Games.



Neuhaus said that with this timeline, “There is enough time to finish the dorm rooms inside, first for the Pan American Games and then so they can be adapted for some other housing project” once the sports event is concluded.



Also touring of the building project on Thursday were Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the president of Panam Sports – the former Pan American Sports Organization – Neven Ilic, along with other local officials.



Construction on the seven-building, 1,092-room Villa Panamericana began in September and is being carried out by Besco, the Peruvian affiliate of Chilean firm Besalco, at a cost of about $320 million soles (some $96 million).



The 18th Pan American Games will be held from July 26-Aug. 11, 2019, with the participation of more than 6,600 athletes from 41 nations.



LIMA – The Villa Panamericana, the complex housing the athletes who will compete in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, is being built in the southern part of the capital at an average rate of one floor per day.During an inspection of the site, the president of the Games’ organizing committee (COPAL), Carlos Neuhaus, said Thursday that four of the seven dormitories where the athletes and other team members will stay are already under construction.“We’ve already build 19 floors in (the complex). Approximately one new floor every four days in each of the four structures is being built,” Neuhaus said.At this rate, he said that expectations are that the first four dormitories, each of between 19-20 stories, will be ready by March or April, while the three remaining structures will be finished by July, a full year before the Games.Neuhaus said that with this timeline, “There is enough time to finish the dorm rooms inside, first for the Pan American Games and then so they can be adapted for some other housing project” once the sports event is concluded.Also touring of the building project on Thursday were Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the president of Panam Sports – the former Pan American Sports Organization – Neven Ilic, along with other local officials.Construction on the seven-building, 1,092-room Villa Panamericana began in September and is being carried out by Besco, the Peruvian affiliate of Chilean firm Besalco, at a cost of about $320 million soles (some $96 million).The 18th Pan American Games will be held from July 26-Aug. 11, 2019, with the participation of more than 6,600 athletes from 41 nations. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

