

Spain Has Strong Davis Cup Team Even without Nadal, Captain Says



MARBELLA, Spain – The new captain of Spain’s Davis Cup team said on Thursday he had a formidable line-up of players to choose from even without world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.



Sergi Bruguera noted that world No. 11 Pablo Carreño Busta, 21st-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 22nd-ranked Albert Ramos Viñolas, world No. 33 David Ferrer and 38th-ranked Feliciano Lopez were all available for the Iberian nation’s first-round tie against Great Britain from Feb. 2-4 in this southern city.



During a charity event at a tennis club in Marbella, Bruguera acknowledged that his squad had a tough challenge against a British team that features a former world No. 1 in doubles, Jamie Murray, and a rising singles star, Kyle Edmund, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at this year’s Australian Open.



But he said he said he was confident his team would be up for the task.



All of the players are “in great shape emotionally, mentally and tennis-wise,” Bruguera said, adding that he expected they would perform at a high level at the Puente Romano Sports Complex in Marbella.



Nadal, who helped lead Spain to four Davis Cup titles between 2004 and 2011, had already announced he would not be available to play in Marbella even before being forced to retire with an injured hip in a quarter-final loss Tuesday night to Croatia’s Marin Cilic at the Australian Open.



Asked about the conditions of the clay court chosen for the tie, Bruguera, the French Open men’s singles champion in 1993 and 1994, said he had not yet had the chance to visit the facility but that it “can’t go badly” in Marbella.



“It’s always a pleasure to play here and you couldn’t choose a better city for a debut, for playing Davis Cup again in Spain,” the captain said.



Answering questions from children participating in the event, Bruguera said he had high hopes for this new stage in his tennis career, which comes four years after he first moved into coaching.



