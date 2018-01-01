HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mexico Has Right to Dream of World Cup Glory, Coach Says



MEXICO CITY – The Mexican national soccer team has the same right as any other squad to dream of being world champions, coach Juan Carlos Osorio said Thursday.



He was responding to a reporter’s question about midfielder Andres Guardado’s assertion earlier this week that Mexico has the potential to win the World Cup.



Suggesting that “el Tri” will surprise people with their performance in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the coach said that anything can happen.



“Historically, soccer has shown that,” Osorio said. “A concrete case is Greece, who were able to a go to a high-level tourney and win the 2004 EuroCup in Portugal, or the great surprises in the World Cup. Why couldn’t we be champions?”



How far Mexico goes in the World Cup “totally depends on our players,” the Colombian acknowledged.



El Tri’s rivals in the group stage will be Sweden, South Korea and defending champions Germany.



