Two-Time Dakar Rally Winner Says He’s Hopeful of a Return to Chile in 2019



SANTIAGO – Chile’s Ignacio Casale, a two-time Dakar Rally champion in the quads category, said on Thursday the competition never should have been moved from his homeland and that he is confident it will return there next year.



“Dakar is really good for the country from the sporting and economic point of view. It gives the world a really big window on Chile, and I think it’s a race that never should have left Chile,” said Casale, who on Jan. 20 won a second Dakar Rally title to go with the one he captured in 2014.



Chile (along with Argentina) formed part of the Dakar route in the race’s first seven Latin American editions, but since 2016 economic differences between the rally’s organizers and President Michelle Bachelet’s administration led to other countries such as Paraguay and Bolivia being selected.



Chilean competitors now are hopeful though that a change will come when President-elect Sebastian Piñera, who has publicly supported bringing Dakar back to his country’s Atacama Desert, takes office once again in March.



“Chile is the soul of Dakar,” Casale said, adding that he is convinced an agreement can be reached with the rally’s environmentalist opponents, who say the vehicles damage fragile ecosystems.



Casale said that when he received a congratulatory call from Piñera after winning his second Dakar title he used that occasion to urge the president-elect to take steps to bring the rally back to Chile.



The quad driver said avoiding serious mistakes was the key to his victory in the latest edition of the rally, which traversed parts of Peru, Bolivia and Argentina and, according to Casale, was the toughest he has experienced, particularly because of the dune stages in the Peruvian desert.



Despite rumors in Chile that Casale may switch to the bikes category, the 30-year-old confirmed that he will continue to compete in quads.



