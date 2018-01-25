 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuela Supreme Court Blocks Opposition Alliance From Competing in Presidential Election

CARACAS -- Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered the National Electoral Council (CNE) to exclude the opposition alliance Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) from the validation of ballots that will take place this weekend.

"The CNE is ordered to exclude the MUD in the process of renewal, because its conformation is due to the grouping of various political organizations already renewed and others pending renewal that may participate in the national electoral process," the judgment of the Regime-appointed Constitutional Chamber ruled.

That order rules that allowing the validation of the unitary card of the MUD goes against "the prohibition of double registration."

However, the ruling authorizes the Electoral Power to reschedule for six months the re-registration of parties, including the coalition.

The illegitimate Constituent Assembly on Tuesday decreed that the presidential elections, usually held in December, would be held by April 30 at the latest.

Hours before, one of the Regime-dominated electoral directors Tania D 'Amelio informed that the opposition could not validate their united group in seven states of the country where a criminal complaint against the MUD was filed two years ago (by Regime governors).

D'Amelio said that the opposition coalition weighs in those places an accusation for falsifying signatures when they requested the recall referendum in 2016, even though the CNE certified the signatures which were done in front of CNE officials.

When the MUD "delivered the first signatures there were some deceased persons, minors, people who were in interdiction," something for which the ruling party introduced a lawsuit in the courts without there being a definitive judgment on the case until now.

The Regime used the lawsuit to prevent the opposition from using its Opposition alliance in the election of governors on October 15 in the seven states where judicial appeals were lodged


