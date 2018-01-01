 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Colombia’s Atletico Nacional Showcases New Signings

GUARNE, Colombia – Reigning Colombian champions Atletico Nacional introduced on Thursday the five new players they signed for the 2018 season.

The stars of the presentation were Argentines Diego Braghieri and Fernando Monetti, acquired from Copa Libertadores runners-up Lanus.

The Colombian club went after the pair at the request of new coach Jorge Almiron, who likewise joined Nacional from Lanus.

The other newcomers are Helibelton Palacios, late of Belgium’s Club Brugge; Vladimir Hernandez, returning to Colombia after a spell with Brazil’s Santos; and Jorman Campuzano, a loan from second-division side Pereira

“We set ourselves the task of choosing a coaching staff and players we can feel proud of so Nacional will again be a competitive team at the international level,” club president Andres Botero told a press conference at the team’s training facility in the Medellin suburb of Guarne.

The goal is to return to the level of 2016, when Nacional won the Copa Libertadores and reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana, Botero said, adding that the club expects to announce three additional new signings in the next few days.
 

