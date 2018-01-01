 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Doomsday Clock Edges Closer to Midnight

WASHINGTON – Scientists moved the hands of the “Doomsday Clock” closer to midnight on Thursday to reflect what they see as growing threats to humanity’s survival.

“As of today, it is two minutes to midnight,” Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, said during the announcement at the National Press Club in Washington.

Among the dangers cited by the group are climate change and an increasing likelihood of nuclear conflict.

The Bulletin organization, now numbering 15 Nobel laureates among its directors, was founded by veterans of the Manhattan Project, which created the atomic bombs that the US dropped on Japan in 1945.

Created in 1947 to symbolize the menace posed by nuclear weapons, the Doomsday Clock was initially set at 11:53 and has oscillated between 11:43 and 11:58 over the last six decades.

The first time the hands were moved closer to midnight was in 1949, after the-then Soviet Union conducted its first test of an atomic weapon.

The scientists customarily move the hands in one-minute increment, but in 2017, following the election of Donald Trump as US president, the Doomsday Clock was advanced 30 seconds to 11:57:30.

“The world is not only more dangerous now than it was a year ago; it is as threatening as it has been since World War II,” Bulletin officials Lawrence M. Krauss and Robert Rosner wrote in an op-ed published Thursday by The Washington Post. “In fact, the Doomsday Clock is as close to midnight today as it was in 1953, when Cold War fears perhaps reached their highest levels.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved