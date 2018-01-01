 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Egypt Marks 7th Anniversary of 2011 Uprising amid Political Tension

CAIRO – Thursday’s seventh anniversary of the start of the uprising that ultimately toppled Hosni Mubarak coincides with heightened political tensions in Egypt ahead of the presidential election scheduled for March.

Inspired in part by the Arab Spring protests that removed the regime of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia, Egyptians took to the streets on Jan. 25, 2011, with demands for political and economic change.

On Feb. 12, Mubarak stepped down after three decades in power.

This year’s anniversary comes as Egyptians are preparing for the third presidential election since the revolution, with incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi running unopposed for a second four-year term.

A number of potential candidates have decided against challenging Al-Sisi, pointing to what they described as the “stifling” of the political scene by the current government.

Leftist human rights lawyer Khaled Ali, opposition politician Mohammed Anwar Sadat – the nephew of late President Anwar Sadat – and former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq have all withdrawn their candidacies, while former military chief of staff Sami Anan was arrested after announcing his intention to run.

At Ali’s campaign headquarters, frustration was evident Thursday among the young veterans of the revolution who had responded to his slogan, “A Road to Tomorrow,” in hopes of regaining some of the political ground lost in the past four years.

Some political parties and movements that supported Ali plan to boycott the elections, now seen as no more than a “referendum” on al-Sisi.

Egyptians were looking forward to a truly competitive election such as the 2012 ballot that resulted in the victory of the Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsi, who faced protests throughout his year in power before the military removed him in July 2013.

The deadline to file for the presidential election is Jan. 29.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved