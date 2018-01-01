

German Historian Claims to Have Found Section of the Original Berlin Wall



BERLIN – A German historian has claimed to have found a forgotten 80-meter section of the original Berlin Wall erected by Soviet forces to separate the eastern side of the city from the West.



Christian Borman said the section, in the Berlin district of Pankow, belonged to the first part of the wall, according to epa.



Borman told epa that he was proud of the wall and would not have revealed his apparent discovery for another 50 years, but was worried about its condition and feared it was getting damaged by the frost and inclement weather.



The Berlin Wall, built by the German Democratic Republic government of East Germany, separated democratic West and communist East Berlin after its construction began in 1961 until its fall in 1989.



The main wall was finally demolished by 1992.



