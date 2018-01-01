 
  Business & Economy

UK to Remain Committed to Free Trade Post-Brexit, PM Says to Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland – The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May told the World Economic Forum annual gathering in Switzerland on Thursday that her country would continue to advocate in favor of free trade after Brexit and urged members of the international community to follow suit, warning that such commitments were all too often made at Davos but rarely put into practice.

Theresa May gave a special address to the crowd of global financial leaders in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos and took the opportunity to hammer home the message that although the UK was due to pull out of the European Union, it wanted to remain a fundamental part of the world economy.

“As we leave the EU, the UK will continue to be a global advocate of free trade; pushing for progress on WTO (World Trade Organization) discussions, seeking to bring new partners to the table and, of course, once we’ve left the EU, developing new bilateral deals with countries across the world,” the British PM said

The future of the UK’s trade deals was currently hanging in the balance amid ongoing Brexit negotiations with Brussels that could conclude with a special trading status with the bloc as equally as they could spell a no-deal situation whereby the UK would instead be bound by WTO tariffs.

The Tory government in charge of Brexit has insisted that a “bespoke” deal with the EU was not only possible but mutually beneficial.

May urged world leaders to remain committed to global free trade, warning that sometimes the promises made at the WEF were hollow.

“There is much more to be done by the whole international community and frankly or rhetoric in support of free trade here in Davos are not matched by her actions,” she said.
 

