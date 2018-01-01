

Donaldson Dominates 1st Day at Dubai Desert Classic



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Welshman Jamie Donaldson took on Thursday a one-shot lead in the first day of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, held in the United Arab Emirates.



Donaldson finished with 62 strokes, 10 under par, one less than Britain’s David Horsey and Anthony Wall.



“I birdied five and then started thinking, ‘if I just birdie them all coming in, then I’ve done it,’” Donaldson said.



“Everything worked perfectly today,” he added.



Defending champion Sergio Garcia of Spain finished with strokes above Donaldson.



