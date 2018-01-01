 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
  Arts & Entertainment

Multimedia Show Exploring Human Beings’ Fears to Debut in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – A Spanish recording artist will offer a unique musical theater performance starting Friday in the Argentine capital, a multimedia production that delves into the fears and paranoias that plague people from the cradle to the grave.

Fears are ubiquitous in people’s lives despite their desire to shed them, Albert Pla said in an interview with EFE, adding that when human beings feel themselves to be completely unafraid, “boom ... a new one sprouts up.”

Fear of oneself, of death, of others, of everything human beings must face from their earliest childhood until beyond death make up the content of this musical work, titled “Miedo” (Fear), which features projected images, a light show and other visual elements assembled by Spanish audiovisual creative studio Nueveojos.

The result is an original “thriller” that will run until March 11 at Buenos Aires’ Regio Theater before being brought to Madrid’s Nuevo Apolo Theater from April 5 until May 6.

This journey through fear is bound to leave spectators speechless, according to Pla, who said of the show that “it’s not a matter of understanding it” but rather of “perceiving sensations.”

He said that provided “there’s no soccer on,” people should come out to watch him tell stories and give his “spiel.”
 

