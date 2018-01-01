

Funeral Held in Turkey for 2 Killed by a Rocket Reportedly Fired from Syria



ANKARA – Mourners gathered on Thursday in the Turkish border city of Kilis to attend the funeral of one Turkish and one Syrian national who were killed a day earlier by a rocket allegedly fired from Syria.



On Wednesday, two rockets hit Calik mosque and a nearby house in Kilis city center, killing Syrian Tarek Tabbak and Turk Muzaffer Aydemir and wounding 13 more.



The center of Kilis, a city of about 100,000 inhabitants, is only a few miles from the border of the Syrian region of Afrin, which is under control of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).



On Saturday, the Turkish army launched operation “Olive Branch” in Afrin against the Kurdish-led YPG forces, which Turkey classifies as terrorists and as part of the Kurdish guerrilla insurrectionist movement, the PKK.



Since Saturday night, a dozen shells have hit both Kilis and the Turkish city of Reyhanli, west of Afrin, causing as of Wednesday night 50 injured Turkish nationals and the deaths of Tabbak and Aydemir.



