 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spain Studies Legal Challenge against Bid to Reinstate Ex-Catalan President

MADRID – The Spanish government plans to lodge a legal challenge at the country’s top court to block a bid by the speaker of the Catalan parliament to reinstate the deposed former president of the region by naming him the sole candidate for an upcoming investiture vote, despite his self-imposed exile in Brussels, where he was avoiding an arrest warrant, Spain’s deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

At a press conference in Madrid, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s conservative executive would request the Council of State – the highest advisory body to the government – to compile a case report into the legality of Roger Torrent’s decision to name Carles Puigdemont as the official candidate so it could be challenged at the country’s Constitutional Court.

“Torrent cannot propose Mr. Puigdemont as a candidate,” Saenz de Santamaria said. “He can propose another.”

She said that if the government’s case were admitted by the court, it would stop the decision in its tracks, adding that Puigdemont “cannot attend parliament.”

Saenz de Santamaria told the press at Moncloa, the prime minister’s official residence that Puigdemont “lacks the right to freedom of movement because as soon as he enters Spanish territory, he will be brought to justice.”

According to Saenz de Santamaria, the Popular Party government would also request that the Council studies whether Puigdemont would legally be able to govern from Brussels, where he fled when Spanish judiciary opened an investigation into accusations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds in relation to his leading role in Catalonia’s outlawed unilateral declaration of independence on Oct. 27.

The vote prompted the Spanish State to trigger Article 155 of the Constitution, which ousted the regional government, dissolved the chamber and brought many of the prosperous northeastern region’s institutions under the direct-jurisdiction of Madrid.

Snap elections to revive the Catalan chamber saw a loose alliance of separatists parties cobble together a slim majority, which later unanimously gave their backing to propose Puigdemont has the sole candidate for the investiture vote which is slated for Jan. 30 or 31.

The Spanish government has repeatedly dismissed the viability of Puigdemont taking on his old job whilst a warrant for his arrest remained in place, but the separatist figurehead has insisted it would be possible for him to fulfill his duties using video technology.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved