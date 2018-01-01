 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Save the Children NGO Says 4 Employees Killed by IS in Afghanistan Attack

KABUL – The NGO Save the Children said on Thursday the body of another one of its workers was discovered in the Jalalabad offices that became the target of a recent suicide bombing and gun attack launched by the Islamic State terror organization in which all five assailants also died.

On Wednesday, the IS assailants detonated a suicide car bomb before laying siege to the Save the Children offices, killing four employees and injuring dozens more during a 10-hour ordeal eventually brought to an end by Afghan security forces.

“This morning we were deeply saddened to discover that a further member of our team was killed during yesterday’s attack against our office in Jalalabad,” a statement released by the NGO said. “This news comes as our staff struggle to come to terms with the news that three colleagues were killed yesterday.”

Mariam Attaie, a spokeswoman for the NGO in Kabul told EFE that the latest confirmed victim was a man in his 20s.

Jalalabad is the capital of the Nangarhar province near the border with Pakistan, which has become a major stronghold of the IS in Afghanistan.

According to Khogyanai, security forces rescued 46 employees of the NGO during the assault.

This is the second attack on civilians in less than a week in Afghanistan after the Taliban attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday, killing dozens of people.

Although the first nine months of last year showed a 6 percent decline in the total number of civilian casualties – the first time the figure has dropped since 2012 – the figures were still very high at 2,640 deaths and 5,379 injured, according to the United Nations.
 

