Heavy Rains over France Leave Paris Suburb Submerged in Floodwater



VILLENEUVE-SAINT-GEORGES, France – Residents of a southern Parisian suburb were reduced on Thursday to putting on waders, taking to boats or using makeshift walkways in order to get from place to place amid flooded streets after downpours caused rivers to burst their banks.



Also, 11 departments in northern and central France were on orange alert for flooding, according to the country’s meteorological service, which meant that citizens were being warned to be “very vigilant” about the conditions.



“Avoid all unnecessary travel and comply with traffic regulations,” advised Vigicrues, an official information service that warns of flood risks.



The service, which warned that flooding posed a risk to the safety of the public and to properties, said the precipitation that had fallen in recent days had led to significant flooding along rivers in the north and northeast of the country.



Images captured by an epa photojournalist showed police using a boat to assist residents of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, while vehicles were submerged in floodwaters that reached beyond their wheels.



One suburban resident was shown standing in a flooded bathroom, where he pointed out the height that waters had reached during other floods in 2016.



Rain continued to be forecast across the country on Thursday.



