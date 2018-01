HOME | Oil & Energy (Click here for more)

OPEC Crude Basket Rises to $67.61



VIENNA – The basket of crude oil used as a benchmark indicator by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries increased to $67.61, the OPEC Secretariat said on Thursday.



OPEC said the price of its basket went up by 0.4 percent on Wednesday, compared with the closing price at the previous session.



The March delivery of Brent crude opened at $71.04 per barrel at the start of Thursday’s trading on the futures market, a 0.50 percent increase since the previous session’s close.



