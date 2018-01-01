 
  HOME | Argentina

Argentine President Says Country Ready for International Stage

DAVOS, Switzerland – Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday his country was ready to play a role on the international stage and vowed to bring a South American perspective to the Group of 20.

Macri, who in 2018 assumes the presidency of the G20, made his comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as part of a meeting that brings together experts and world leaders and throws global issues into the spotlight.

“For decades we have been isolated from the world,” said Macri. “But Argentina entered a new phase, we are now in the position to play a significant role on the international stage.”

He said there was no other country that had greater potential than Argentina, and appeared optimistic about its future.

Over the past two years, Argentina had gotten its economy in order and the “country back on track,” said Macri, adding that it was now on a “sustainable and steady path of inclusive growth.”

He said reducing poverty was his country’s primary goal and that decisions were made on a daily basis in order to achieve it.

As this year’s G20 president, Macri has set the objective to establish a consensus on fair and sustainable development, with a special emphasis on education.

The WEF takes place in the Alpine town of Davos from Jan. 23-26.
 

