 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Embassy Denies It Bombed Refugee Camp in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The embassy of the United States in Pakistan dismissed on Thursday a claim by Islamabad that US forces bombed a refugee camp on its territory.

On Wednesday, two alleged members of the Haqqani Network, which is affiliated to the Afghan Taliban, died in a drone attack in the tribal areas of the country.

“The claim in an MFA statement yesterday that U.S. forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false,” said spokesperson Richard Snelsire in a statement.

Snelsire did not offer any further details and upon being contacted by EFE, preferred not to confirm the drone attack on a home in the tribal areas of northwestern Pakistan.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday had condemned what it called a drone attack on a camp for Afghan refugees in Kurram Agency and directly blamed it on NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Islamabad said that “such unilateral actions, as that of today, are detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.”

Two officials, from the police and the local administration of Dapa Mamozai, had told EFE that two alleged members of the Haqqani Network died in the attack.

The US and Afghanistan for years have accused Pakistan of providing refuge to the Haqqani network, a claim that Islamabad denies.

On Jan. 4, Washington suspended its coalition support funds program to Pakistan, amounting up to $900 million, until Islamabad takes decisive steps in the fight against terrorism.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter on Jan. 1, in which he accused Islamabad of “lies and deceit” and “giving safe haven to the terrorists” after receiving 33 billion dollars from the US over the last 15 years.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved