

US Embassy Denies It Bombed Refugee Camp in Pakistan



ISLAMABAD – The embassy of the United States in Pakistan dismissed on Thursday a claim by Islamabad that US forces bombed a refugee camp on its territory.



On Wednesday, two alleged members of the Haqqani Network, which is affiliated to the Afghan Taliban, died in a drone attack in the tribal areas of the country.



“The claim in an MFA statement yesterday that U.S. forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false,” said spokesperson Richard Snelsire in a statement.



Snelsire did not offer any further details and upon being contacted by EFE, preferred not to confirm the drone attack on a home in the tribal areas of northwestern Pakistan.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday had condemned what it called a drone attack on a camp for Afghan refugees in Kurram Agency and directly blamed it on NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.



Islamabad said that “such unilateral actions, as that of today, are detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.”



Two officials, from the police and the local administration of Dapa Mamozai, had told EFE that two alleged members of the Haqqani Network died in the attack.



The US and Afghanistan for years have accused Pakistan of providing refuge to the Haqqani network, a claim that Islamabad denies.



On Jan. 4, Washington suspended its coalition support funds program to Pakistan, amounting up to $900 million, until Islamabad takes decisive steps in the fight against terrorism.



The announcement came after US President Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter on Jan. 1, in which he accused Islamabad of “lies and deceit” and “giving safe haven to the terrorists” after receiving 33 billion dollars from the US over the last 15 years.



