 
Caracas,
Friday
January 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Spain’s Unemployment Tumbles in 2017, Lowest Figure since Economic Crisis

MADRID – The number of unemployed people in Spain dropped in 2017 to its lowest level since an economic crisis that crippled the country began a decade ago, the National Statistics Institute said in a year-on-year report Thursday.

According to the data provided by the government’s statistics offices, the number of Spain’s jobless fell by 471,000 compared to the previous year, bringing the current unemployment level to 16.55 percent in a downward trend boosted by the creation of 490,000 jobs, most notably in the service sector, industry, construction and agriculture.

Some 3.76 million people were unemployed at the end of 2017, marking a continued downward trend in the Mediterranean nation where, at the height of the crisis in 2012, some 6 million people, or roughly 26 percent of eligible workers, were registered as out of work.

Spain, one of the countries hit hardest by the 2008 global financial crisis, has the second-highest unemployment rate in the European Union, behind Greece, but the latest figures mark a substantial drop towards pre-crisis levels.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved