Latin American Herald Tribune
  Science, Nature & Technology

Tokyo Records Lowest Temperature in 48 Years

TOKYO – Tokyo recorded on Thursday its lowest temperature in 48 years, with the mercury falling four degrees below zero (25F) in the early hours of the morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

The temperature stood at -4 C in central Tokyo at 6:20 am, a temperature not recorded since Jan. 17, 1970.

It was caused by a low-pressure system that has also affected the rest of Japan except the southern archipelagos of Okinawa and Amami.

Japan has been hit since Monday by its worst snowstorm in four years, causing heavy snowfall – with the capital receiving 21 centimeters (8 inches) of snow – that disrupted traffic and injured hundreds of people.

The eruption of Mt. Motoshirane and a subsequent avalanche on Tuesday in central Japan had killed one person and injured around a dozen at a ski resort.

The cold-wave and snow is set to stay until Saturday and the JMA has predicted upto 40 cm of snow in the northern region of Hokkaido.
 

