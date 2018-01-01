 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Train Crash near Milan Leaves Three Dead, Dozens Injured

ROME – At least three people died and more than 100 were wounded, including 10 with critical injuries, after a train derailed and crashed near the northern Italian city of Milan on Thursday, regional government sources told EFE.

A spokesperson for the region of Lombardy’s health department said that a third corpse had been retrieved from the wreck, adding to the two deaths previously confirmed by the Lombardian emergency services.

Cristina Corbetta, an official with the regional emergency services in Milan, said that the preliminary death toll could yet rise as people were still being pulled out of the six-carriage Trenord train, which departed from Cremona city and derailed between the towns of Pioltello and Segrate, located some 580 kilometers (360 miles) to the north of Rome.

Ambulances and helicopters were still at the scene rescuing people, while the injured had been rushed to nearby medical centers, mainly San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

In epa images taken at the site, two of the train’s eight wagons can be seen lying flat on the tracks, showing heavy damage.

Milan’s prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the accident’s cause.

In July 2016, a train collision that took place between the southern Italian towns of Andria and Corato killed over 20 people.
 

