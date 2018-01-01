

UK Premier to Make First Official Visit to China Next Week



BEIJING – The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May would make next week her first visit to the country since coming to power.



At the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang, May will meet Chinese leaders in Beijing and also travel to Shanghai and Hubei province between Jan. 31-Feb. 2, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference.



“During the visit Chinese leaders will meet and hold talks with PM May. The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common interest,” she added.



“The upcoming visit by Prime Minister Theresa May will be a historic state visit. It’s after we have established our global comprehensive strategic partnership and after China and the UK entered into a golden decade,” Hua added.



President Xi Jinping, after meeting with former UK Prime Minister David Cameron on Jan. 11, urged greater cooperation between the two countries.



