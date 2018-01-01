 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

ASEAN Leaders Arrive in India for Summit to Mark 25 Years of Bilateral Ties

NEW DELHI – Leaders of countries that form the bloc Association of Southeast Asian Nations are set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in a summit to mark 25 years of bilateral ties.

The leaders of the ASEAN countries – Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – have been arriving one by one in the Indian capital to take part in the summit, which is being held on the eve of India’s annual Republic Day celebrations.

The summit will include the launch of postage stamps commemorating 25 years of bilateral relations between ASEAN and India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also host a gala dinner for the leaders after the summit.

On Friday, the leaders will be the guests of honor in the grand military parade in New Delhi held every year to celebrate Republic Day, the anniversary of the Indian constitution coming into effect in 1950.

Modi has already met Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and the prime ministers of Thailand – Prayut Chan-ocha – and Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong.

He is also set to meet leaders of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith; Malaysia, Najib Razak; Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah; Cambodia, Hun Sen; and Indonesia Joko Widodo.

ASEAN was founded in 1967 and has a combined current population of more than 620 million people and is India’s fourth biggest trade partner.

According to the Indian foreign minister, New Delhi has invested $70 billion in these countries over the last two decades.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved