HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Raptors Return to Winning Ways with Victory at Atlanta



ATLANTA – Jonas Valanciunas scored a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds as he led the Toronto Raptors to a 93-108 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena on Wednesday night.



Fred VanVleet added 19 points and DeMar DeRozan put up another 14 for Toronto.



The win means the Raptors are now 3-0 on the season against the Hawks, having won the first two games by an average of 23 points.



Toronto began the game one and a half games behind the Boston Celtics, who lead the race for the Eastern Conference top spot.



Serge Ibaka added 12 points in 24 minutes for the visitors from four of nine shots from the field, including two out of four three-pointers.



Dennis Schroeder again led the scoring for the hosts with 20 points, while John Collins contributed a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds, his best career performance.



The defeat means Atlanta slip to a record of 14-33, while Toronto are 32-14, with an impressive 15-11 on the road.



ATLANTA – Jonas Valanciunas scored a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds as he led the Toronto Raptors to a 93-108 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena on Wednesday night.Fred VanVleet added 19 points and DeMar DeRozan put up another 14 for Toronto.The win means the Raptors are now 3-0 on the season against the Hawks, having won the first two games by an average of 23 points.Toronto began the game one and a half games behind the Boston Celtics, who lead the race for the Eastern Conference top spot.Serge Ibaka added 12 points in 24 minutes for the visitors from four of nine shots from the field, including two out of four three-pointers.Dennis Schroeder again led the scoring for the hosts with 20 points, while John Collins contributed a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds, his best career performance.The defeat means Atlanta slip to a record of 14-33, while Toronto are 32-14, with an impressive 15-11 on the road. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

