

North Korean Athletes Arrive in South Korea for Olympic Games



SEOUL – The first group of North Korean ice hockey players arrived on Thursday in South Korea, where they will play with their neighbors from the South as a joint team in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



The delegation entered South Korea via the western border, passing through the Korean Demilitarized Zone at around 9:21 am South Korean local time (0021 GMT), the South Korean Unification Ministry said in a statement.



The group, consisting of 12 hockey players and three technicians, entered South Korea after spending 10 minutes passing through the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine procedures in Paju Town, a gateway to the country.



The 12 athletes will join another group of South Korean players in a team that represents the two Koreas for the first time since 1991.



However, the decision has generated growing discontent in the South, as it is considered unfair for its national team players to give minutes of the game to the athletes from the North, whose team was not qualified for PyeongChang.



After years of disagreement and tension over Pyongyang’s nuclear programs, the formation of this joint team was agreed earlier this month between the two Koreas, so that the North could participate in the Olympic Games and they both could parade together under a unified flag at the opening ceremony.



Convinced that this approach can contribute to facilitating a future dialogue for Pyongyang’s denuclearization, Seoul has asked the South Korean public to show support for the initiative and avoid demonstrations like the one on Monday in Seoul, where North Korean flags and photos of Kim Jong-un were burned.



Along with the group of athletes and technicians, a delegation of eight senior officials of the North Korean Sports Ministry also traveled to South Korea on Thursday.



The eight will stay in the neighboring country for three days to inspect the sports venues and accommodations for the rest of the North Korean athletes who will participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Feb. 9.



