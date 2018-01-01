 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Will Back Citizenship for Dreamers in Exchange for Wall

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is ready to support a path to US citizenship for the young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers if Congress agrees to fund his proposed wall on the Mexican border.

In exchange for creating a path to citizenship for the young undocumented migrants brought to this country as children, Trump wants Congress to approve $30 billion in funding for border security, including $25 billion for building a wall along the US-Mexico border, the president told reporters at the White House.

Trump added that if lawmakers in Congress cannot reach an agreement for the 800,000 Dreamers, he could extend the deadline for ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program protecting them from deportation beyond March 5, the date he had set last September by which legislators had to find an alternative solution.

“We’re going to morph into it,” Trump said regarding citizenship for the Dreamers.

“It’s going to happen – over a period of 10 to 12 years. If somebody’s done a great job and worked hard,” the president said before departing for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

However, the president tweeted on Wednesday that “if there is no Wall, there is no DACA,” and told reporters that the wall could be less than the $25 billion he was requesting since it would run for some 800 miles along the border, rather than along the entire 1,989-mile frontier.

Trump issued the Twitter warning about the wall one day after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer withdrew his offer to provide funds for building the barrier.

Democrats are demanding that Republicans approve an immigration agreement that would provide a path to citizenship for the Dreamers, but the president is demanding that in exchange for that funds be allocated to build the border wall.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved