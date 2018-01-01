HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

US Olympic Committee Launches Gymnastics Team Purge after Nassar Sentence



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) called on Wednesday for the resignation of every director of the US Gymnastics Federation.



The request came shortly after a former doctor with the US gymnastics team, Larry Nassar, was sentenced Wednesday in Michigan to a minimum of 40 and maximum of 175 years behind bars for sexual abuse, in a trial in which heartbreaking testimonies from 160 of his young gymnasts victims were heard.



The USOC’s chief executive officer Scott Blackmun announced in an open letter that it was necessary to start from scratch while opening a thorough investigation process to discover further people who could be held accountable.



The same reaction has begun at the Michigan State University and in the gymnasiums, where Nassar also worked and where girls and young women also reported his abuse.



Three board members of the Gymnastics Federation have resigned recently, but Blackmun called for a “full turnover of leadership.”



Nassar had already earlier been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.



“The purpose of this message is to tell all of Nassar’s victims and survivors, directly, how incredibly sorry we are,” Blackmun wrote.



“We have said it in other contexts, but we have not been direct enough with you,” he highlighted.



“We are sorry for the pain caused by this terrible man, and sorry that you weren’t afforded a safe opportunity to pursue your sports dreams. The Olympic family is among those that have failed you,” he added.



The USOC has established four new rules to expand internal control and ensure the protection of every athlete.



Blackmun added that the Olympic Committee will provide treatment and advice for the victims of the abuses, and expressed his willingness to do more if girls and young people affected demand so.



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) called on Wednesday for the resignation of every director of the US Gymnastics Federation.The request came shortly after a former doctor with the US gymnastics team, Larry Nassar, was sentenced Wednesday in Michigan to a minimum of 40 and maximum of 175 years behind bars for sexual abuse, in a trial in which heartbreaking testimonies from 160 of his young gymnasts victims were heard.The USOC’s chief executive officer Scott Blackmun announced in an open letter that it was necessary to start from scratch while opening a thorough investigation process to discover further people who could be held accountable.The same reaction has begun at the Michigan State University and in the gymnasiums, where Nassar also worked and where girls and young women also reported his abuse.Three board members of the Gymnastics Federation have resigned recently, but Blackmun called for a “full turnover of leadership.”Nassar had already earlier been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.“The purpose of this message is to tell all of Nassar’s victims and survivors, directly, how incredibly sorry we are,” Blackmun wrote.“We have said it in other contexts, but we have not been direct enough with you,” he highlighted.“We are sorry for the pain caused by this terrible man, and sorry that you weren’t afforded a safe opportunity to pursue your sports dreams. The Olympic family is among those that have failed you,” he added.The USOC has established four new rules to expand internal control and ensure the protection of every athlete.Blackmun added that the Olympic Committee will provide treatment and advice for the victims of the abuses, and expressed his willingness to do more if girls and young people affected demand so. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

