Trump: I’m Ready to Be Interviewed by Mueller about Russia under Oath



WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is ready to be interviewed “under oath” by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election won by the magnate.



“I am looking forward to it, actually,” Trump said, when asked by reporters at the White House if he would agree to be interviewed by Mueller.



“Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it,” the president said, later adding “I would do it under oath.”



He also said that he personally hoped that such an interview would come as soon as possible, although he said that any interview would be “subject to my lawyers.”



The president also said that he did not recall having asked Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe whom he had voted for in the 2016 election, alluding to a story published by The Washington Post saying that the magnate had questioned the official about his ideological leanings.



According to the daily, citing several sources with knowledge of the incident on condition of anonymity, McCabe said in response to Trump’s query that he had not voted at all in the election.



The president, however, went on to express his anger at McCabe over several hundred thousand dollars in donations that his wife Jill McCabe – a Democrat – had received during her failed candidacy for a Virginia state senate seat in 2015 from a political action committee controlled by a close friend of Hillary Clinton, his rival in the presidential election.



The interaction, which allegedly took place last year after Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, could be of interest to Mueller, who is investigating whether the president obstructed the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged election interference.



In recent days, rumors have increased about Mueller possibly interviewing Trump as the special counsel’s team is tightening the net around the president by questioning people within his inner circle, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



“I’ll see what happens. But when they have no collusion – and nobody has found any collusion at any level – it seems unlikely that you would even have an interview,” Trump said in early January, when asked if he would make a commitment to speak with Mueller.



