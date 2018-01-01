HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Out of Copa del Rey after Stunning Loss to Leganes



MADRID – Leganes is headed for the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time in its history after upending mighty Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday in the second leg of the quarterfinal tie.



Though the aggregate was 2-2 after the Blancos won the first leg 1-0, their suburban neighbors advanced by virtue of a 2-1 advantage in away goals.



Real Madrid has never before lost a Copa tie in the Bernabeu after winning the first leg away.



While the Blancos showed little sense of urgency, the determined visiting side pressed from the opening whistle and got its reward in the 31st minute, when Javier Eraso stole the ball from Nacho and loosed a shot from distance that found the net to make it 1-0 on the night for Leganes.



The hosts were better at the start of the second half and pulled level in the 47th minute on a goal by Karim Benzema, his first since Nov. 25.



Eight minutes later, however, Gabriel got his head to an Eraso corner kick to bring the aggregate score to 2-2.



As the match entered the final 20 minutes, coach Zinedine Zidane turned to his bench, first by sending in Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric.



Minutes later, he yanked Isco Alarcon in favor of Borja Mayoral, who grazed the post after taking a cross from Lucas Vazquez, who led Real Madrid’s desperate quest for a goal.



Leganes keeper Nereo Champagne sealed the upset by stopping a thunderous Sergio Ramos header.



MADRID – Leganes is headed for the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time in its history after upending mighty Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday in the second leg of the quarterfinal tie.Though the aggregate was 2-2 after the Blancos won the first leg 1-0, their suburban neighbors advanced by virtue of a 2-1 advantage in away goals.Real Madrid has never before lost a Copa tie in the Bernabeu after winning the first leg away.While the Blancos showed little sense of urgency, the determined visiting side pressed from the opening whistle and got its reward in the 31st minute, when Javier Eraso stole the ball from Nacho and loosed a shot from distance that found the net to make it 1-0 on the night for Leganes.The hosts were better at the start of the second half and pulled level in the 47th minute on a goal by Karim Benzema, his first since Nov. 25.Eight minutes later, however, Gabriel got his head to an Eraso corner kick to bring the aggregate score to 2-2.As the match entered the final 20 minutes, coach Zinedine Zidane turned to his bench, first by sending in Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric.Minutes later, he yanked Isco Alarcon in favor of Borja Mayoral, who grazed the post after taking a cross from Lucas Vazquez, who led Real Madrid’s desperate quest for a goal.Leganes keeper Nereo Champagne sealed the upset by stopping a thunderous Sergio Ramos header. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

