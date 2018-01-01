 
  Venezuela

Venezuelan Presidential Hopeful Calls for Single Opposition Candidate

CARACAS – Venezuelan presidential hopeful Henri Falcon called on Wednesday for the selection by consensus among opposition parties of a single presidential candidate from the MUD coalition during his campaign announcement for the Progressive Advance (AP) party.

Falcon said that he was making the request “because holding primaries is literally impossible, first for reasons of time, second for reasons of resources ... third because experience with these primary processes under the current conditions create much trauma and many injured people.”

He said that the coalition’s leaders are not all “cut from the same cloth” but added that there is “just one purpose: saving Venezuela.”

He also proposed a national unity government that “includes the necessary reinstitutionalization of the state ... (and that) confronts hyperinflation, recovers oil production ... (and) makes no distinction in thinking.”

The country requires a government “where we can be politicians ... of one party or another, where we’re not included in Chavism with scorn,” he said.

“It’s the people’s moment. We need to throw out that awful (Nicolas Maduro) government, within the framework of the Constitution,” he added.

The all-powerful Constituent National Assembly, comprised only of government-supporting Chavistas and rejected by the opposition and several governments around the world, on Tuesday approved holding the presidential election during the first quarter of 2018.

Shortly thereafter, Maduro announced his candidacy for re-election, provided that his party and allies support him.
 

