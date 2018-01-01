 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Valencia Tops Alaves on Penalties to Advance to Copa del Rey Semis

VITORIA, Spain – Goalkeeper Jaume Domenech’s heroics in the penalty shootout allowed Valencia to prevail on Wednesday over Alaves and claim a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In a mirror image of Valencia’s 2-1 win in the first leg, the second leg ended with Alaves up 2-1.

All three goals came in the final 18 minutes of regulation.

Two minutes after coming on as a substitute, Munir put the hosts on the board with a thunderous header in the 72nd minute, but Valencia equalized five minutes later as Santi Mina exploited a poor clearance by Rodrigo Ely, who had an assist on the Alaves goal.

Alaves pulled ahead again in the 86th minute, when Ruben Sobrino fired in the rebound after Domenech made the initial stop on a Munir free kick.

The visitors flew forward to settle the contest in regulation, but Alaves defended tenaciously and keeper Antonio Sivera thwarted Simone Zara’s effort in the final seconds to preserve the hosts’ dream of a comeback.

Extra time was subdued compared with the frantic final minutes of regulation, as both teams had already used all three substitutions and fatigue was taking its toll.

Domenech made two stops during the shootout and Sobrino fired wide, giving Valencia a 3-2 advantage and the win.
 

