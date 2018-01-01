HOME | Mexico

Gangs Trade Shots, Block Streets in Mexican Border City



MEXICO CITY – Rival criminal outfits exchanged gunfire and blocked streets on Wednesday in the northern Mexican city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas state authorities said.



They said that the disturbances were concentrated in the southern part of the city, which lies just across the border from McAllen, Texas.



The gunmen used parked vehicles and piles of burning tires to obstruct the movements of state and federal security forces, the Tamaulipas administration said.



Detected at around 8 am, the roadblocks were cleared within 90 minutes, officials said.



Tamaulipas has suffered for years from drug-war violence, as the powerful Gulf cartel and the notorious Los Zetas fight each other and the security forces, turning border cities such as Reynosa, Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros into battlegrounds.



MEXICO CITY – Rival criminal outfits exchanged gunfire and blocked streets on Wednesday in the northern Mexican city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas state authorities said.They said that the disturbances were concentrated in the southern part of the city, which lies just across the border from McAllen, Texas.The gunmen used parked vehicles and piles of burning tires to obstruct the movements of state and federal security forces, the Tamaulipas administration said.Detected at around 8 am, the roadblocks were cleared within 90 minutes, officials said.Tamaulipas has suffered for years from drug-war violence, as the powerful Gulf cartel and the notorious Los Zetas fight each other and the security forces, turning border cities such as Reynosa, Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros into battlegrounds. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

