China’s Foreign Minister Visits Uruguay



MONTEVIDEO – President Tabare Vazquez received on Wednesday Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Suarez y Reyes presidential residence, the Uruguayan government said.



Officials provided no details of the one-hour discussion.



Vazquez was accompanied by chief of staff Miguel Angel Toma, Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Economy Minister Danilo Astori and Uruguay’s ambassador to China, Fernando Lugris.



Yi’s delegation included Zhao Bentang, head of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and ministry deputy spokesman Geng Shuang.



After the talks at the presidential residence, the Chinese delegation met with Nin Novoa.



Last year, China became Uruguay’s top trading partner, accounting for 28 percent of the total value of exports and imports, followed by Brazil with 13 percent, according to the Uruguay XXI trade and investment promotion agency.



