

Spain, England to Meet Sept. 8 in New Nations League



MADRID – England will host Spain on Sept. 8 in the first match for both teams in the new UEFA Nations League, according to the schedule released on Wednesday.



Croatia joins La Roja and the Three Lions in Group 3 of League A, the top tier of the new continental competition.



After the away clash with England, Spain will host Croatia on Sept. 11.



Spain’s respective return matches with England and Croatia are set for Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, respectively.



The Nations League will operate in years without World Cup and European Championship qualifiers and is intended to largely eliminate the need for friendlies.



The new tourney will also provide an alternate route to the playoffs for Euro Cup berths.



