HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Manager Sees Mascherano as Future Coach



SANT JOAN DESPI, Spain – FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said on Wednesday that he expects departing midfielder Javier Mascherano to embark on a coaching career once he hangs up his cleats.



The manager’s comment followed confirmation from the Catalan club that the 33-year-old Argentine was leaving for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.



“You can see how he thinks, he understands the game. He is almost like a coach himself during the game,” Valverde said of Mascherano. “He is a player who is close to the end of the career. He has got that (coaching) bug and he is surely going to try it, because if you do not try it you will always be wondering.”



Mascherano, who joined Barça from Liverpool in 2010, is due to move to Hebei on Jan. 26.



But he will be in the lineup Thursday when Barcelona face cross-town rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie.



La Liga leader Barcelona was defeated 1-0 in the first leg.



“We know that we are behind on aggregate and it’s do or die, but we have the advantage of playing at home in the second leg and we hope the fans can spur us on,” Valverde said.



“This derby has special motivation because we have to come from behind. The cup is a competition that excites us,” he said.



SANT JOAN DESPI, Spain – FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said on Wednesday that he expects departing midfielder Javier Mascherano to embark on a coaching career once he hangs up his cleats.The manager’s comment followed confirmation from the Catalan club that the 33-year-old Argentine was leaving for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.“You can see how he thinks, he understands the game. He is almost like a coach himself during the game,” Valverde said of Mascherano. “He is a player who is close to the end of the career. He has got that (coaching) bug and he is surely going to try it, because if you do not try it you will always be wondering.”Mascherano, who joined Barça from Liverpool in 2010, is due to move to Hebei on Jan. 26.But he will be in the lineup Thursday when Barcelona face cross-town rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie.La Liga leader Barcelona was defeated 1-0 in the first leg.“We know that we are behind on aggregate and it’s do or die, but we have the advantage of playing at home in the second leg and we hope the fans can spur us on,” Valverde said.“This derby has special motivation because we have to come from behind. The cup is a competition that excites us,” he said. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

