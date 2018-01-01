 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
  HOME | Uruguay

Weizmann Institute Provides Scholarship for Uruguay Post-Doc Research

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez and the head of the Weizmann Institute of Science, Daniel Zajfman, announced the creation of a scholarship for post-doctoral research by a Uruguayan citizen at the Israeli center.

At the Monday ceremony announcing the initiative in Montevideo, the creation of the Association of the Friends of the Weizmann Institute in Argentina organization, headed by Grupo Insud CEO Hugo Sigman, was also formally announced.

The association was formed recently with the aim of contributing to joint cooperation in the scientific realm and science education between Argentina and the Weizmann Institute.

The full scholarship presented in Montevideo will be financed by the governments of Uruguay and Israel, as well as by the Institute, “with the objective of promoting scientific relations between the two countries and broadening the horizons of young scientists,” said the research center in a statement.

Attending the event were Israel’s ambassador to Uruguay, Nina Ben Ami; Uruguayan Industry, Energy and Mines Minister Carolina Cosse; and the president of the Association of the Friends of the Weizmann Institute in Brazil, Mario Fleck.

In his remarks, Zajfman emphasized the scientific research conducted by the Institute and the strengthening of the center’s relations with several Latin American countries, saying that “science is not done in a vacuum, in solitude” but rather is “a universal language,” and this is why “cooperation is so important.”

Meanwhile, Vazquez recalled his time at the Weizmann Institute, where he pursued his studies, thanking the center for the opportunity provided to other Uruguayans via the scholarship.

Cosse said that the mission of working with the Institute will continue, after it was launched last October, to make progress in promoting and supporting science education in Uruguay.

“When there is scientific cooperation and scientists go back and forth (between research centers) there is a universal language, a development of the best in human beings, which always results in improvements for the country,” Cosse concluded.

The Weizmann Institute, located in Rehovot, Israel, hosts 250 primary researchers and about 2,500 scientists, laboratory technicians and post-grad students, and its activities include about 1,000 research projects in biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics.
 

