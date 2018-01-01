 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Rocket Fire from Syria’s Afrin Province Hits Turkish Border City, Killing 1

ISTANBUL – At least one person was killed and 13 were injured by two rockets fired from Kurdish-held territory in northern Syria into the Turkish border town of Kilis, one of them landing on a mosque during prayer time, a local governor told press on Wednesday.

The explosive devices were allegedly fired by Kurdish YPG militias who were currently battling a Turkish military invasion in Afrin, an enclave of northern Syria that at its closest point is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Kilis, making the city vulnerable to the nearby conflict.

The governor of Kilis province, Mehmet Tekinarslan, told press that a first device struck the central Calik mosque dome just after 1500 GMT, while the second struck a house some 100 meters (328 feet) away.

He said one person was killed and that of the 13 people injured, two were in a critical condition, while images shared widely online purported to show a gaping hole in the mosque’s dome.

The event followed on from several similar attacks last week in which only material damage was reported.

Turkey and allied Syrian rebel groups launched a military into Afrin province on Jan. 20 in a bid to wrest control of the territory away from the Kurdish YPG militias, which are regarded by Ankara as a terror group indistinguishable from the PKK guerrillas who have fought a low-scale civil war in the country’s east for decades.

Elements of the YPG have received the military backing in other areas of northern Syria, such as in the campaign against the Islamic State terror organization in Raqqa.

The Turkish military onslaught into Afrin therefore threatened to test already damaged relations with Washington.

The international community has urged restraint on both sides.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved