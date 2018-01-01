 
  HOME | World

Zimbabwean Leader Announces Presidential Elections before July

DAVOS, Switzerland – The new president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, announced on Wednesday that the presidential and legislative elections planned for this year in the African country would probably be held before July.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mnangagwa said he believed that the elections would not be in July but before it.

Mnangagwa took power in Zimbabwe at the end of 2017, replacing Robert Mugabe, who had been in office for 37 years.

The president told the press that the current constitution required elections every five years and that the five-year term ended in July.

He explained that the constitution also allowed holding elections six months before the deadline, so he would announce the exact date of the elections in mid-February.

Mnangagwa added that Zimbabweans wanted to have open, transparent, free and fair elections without violence.

He also welcomed the supervision of the European Union over the elections.
 

