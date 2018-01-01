HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

UEFA Nations League Draw Decides Matchups in New Competition



LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The Spain national team is set to play England and Croatia, while Germany will play France and the Netherlands in the first round of the UEFA Nations League, according to the draw made on Wednesday by UEFA in Lausanne.



The two other groups in League A will contain Belgium, Switzerland and Iceland, along with Portugal, Italy and Poland.



These matches, which will be played between September and November, are among those in the so-called “League A,” composed of four groups of three teams that include the most powerful teams in Europe – the favorites to win the title of the UEFA’s newly-created competition.



This new competition was created to limit the number of friendlies organized by FIFA in Europe, raise competitiveness and allow smaller national teams a chance to land a spot in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.



The draw for the final phase, which is scheduled for June 5-9, 2019, will be held in early December of this year, when the UEFA must also decide on the venue from among the four finalist countries.



The result of the draw for the UEFA’S Nations League is as follows:



League A:



Group 1: Germany, France, Netherlands



Group 2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland



Group 3: Portugal, Italy, Poland



Group 4: Spain, England, Croatia



League B:



Group 1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic



Group 2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey



Group 3: Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland



Group 4: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark



League C:



Group 1: Scotland, Albania, Israel



Group 2: Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary



Group 3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus



Group 4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania



League D:



Group 1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra



Group 2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino



Group 3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo



Group 4: Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar



