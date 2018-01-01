 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

SpaceX Still Eying Test Launch of World’s Most Powerful Rocket after Delay

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – SpaceX is preparing to conduct a demonstration flight of the world’s most powerful rocket in the near future, although plans for the launch have been delayed due to the United States federal government shutdown.

The Falcon Heavy is capable of carrying 54 metric tons (119,000 pounds) into orbit – equivalent to a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel and more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX says on its Web site.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter early last month that the Falcon Heavy, which is now vertical on the Apollo 11 pad at Cape Canaveral, would launch before the end of January.

“Will have double thrust of next largest rocket. Guaranteed to be exciting, one way or another,” said Musk, who warned last year that there was a strong possibility the vehicle would not make it to orbit.

But the brief US government shutdown that began on Jan. 20 and ended on Monday forced a delay in a static test firing of the rocket’s 27 engines, an operation that must be carried out before a demonstration flight of the three-core vehicle can occur.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved